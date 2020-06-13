UAE sends medical aid to Chile in fight against COVID-19

Theodore Ribera, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Chile, expressed his thanks and gratitude to the UAE for the aid plane sent today to his country as part of the UAE's efforts to help various countries around the world in containing the spread of COVID-19.

This came as the minister received today the airplane which carried 9 metric tons of medical supplies to Chile to bolster the country’s efforts to curb the spread of COVID-19. The aid will assist approximately 9,000 medical professionals as they work to contain the virus.

Commenting on the aid delivery, Abdul Razzaq Mohamed Hadi, UAE Ambassador to Chile, stated: "Relations between the UAE and Chile are constantly evolving, and there is keenness to develop cooperation between our two countries. The medical assistance provided to Chile today comes within the framework of strengthening bilateral relations and contributing to the efforts of the relevant authorities in the country to combat COVID-19 by providing protection to frontline medical workers."

To date, the UAE has responded to the COVID-19 crisis by providing over 896 metric tons of aid, supporting more than 896,000 medical professionals in the process.