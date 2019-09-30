Southern Cone Situation Report July 2019

Venezuelans are the largest foreign group in Chile representing the 23% of the total foreign population in the country.

The Quito IV meeting took place in Buenos Aires, Argentina. As a result of the meeting, 11 countries from Latin America and the Caribbean signed the Joint Declaration and 12 signed the Road Map.

Chile approved Resolution No. 2.087, accepting the validity of expired passports for Venezuelans, based on the Quito Declaration. The country also introduced the consular tourist visa as a requirement to enter to the territory.

OPERATIONAL CONTEXT

The countries that conform the Southern Cone are known for keeping an open-door policy towards refugees and migrants from Venezuela. Among other measures, Argentina, Paraguay, Uruguay and Chile have decided to recognized expired passports as valid documentation to enter, transit and exit their territories as recommended by the Quito Plan of Action In this sense, Argentina hosted the IV Technical Meeting of the Quito Process, also known as the Buenos Aires Chapter, on the 4th and 5th of July. The forum focused on five main issues: the development of a regional travel document for Venezuelans; the fight against smuggling of migrants and trafficking in persons; the importance of international cooperation; the support to the National Refugee Commissions and, the socioeconomic inclusion of Venezuelans into host communities. As a result of the meeting, 11 countries from Latin America and the Caribbean signed the Joint Declaration3 and 12 signed the Road Map of the Buenos Aires Chapter.

Despite the decision taken in April by the government of Chile to accept expired passports, in July the country introduced the consular tourist visa as a requirement for Venezuelans who wish to enter the territory. This decision followed the application of the Democratic Responsibility Visa introduced in February and has had a series of implications for Venezuelans on their capacity to access regularly to the territory and for asylum application.

The Venezuelan community in Chile represents the largest foreign group residing in the country, representing 23% of the total foreign population and displacing the Peruvians for the first time, according to a report published by the Ministry of Interior and Public Safety and the National Institute of Statistics.

The lack of information and requirements necessary for the processes of regularization and the stressed capacities of the governments of the Southern Cone to attend these requests have resulted in delays in the obtaining of documentation. Especially in Argentina, where the waiting time has gone up to up to ninety days, period during which Venezuelans remain with an irregular status.

Concerns about the well-being of children under the age of nine who do not have any travel documentation have risen in Argentina as they can start the process of regularization but a resolution cannot be reached without a nationality certificate that is provided by the Venezuelan Consulate only to those persons who hold a passport or an ID.