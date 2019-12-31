Southern Cone Situation Report - December 2019

Approximately 13.5 per cent of the total number of Venezuelans residing in Latin America and the Caribbean, lives in the Southern Cone, as of December 2019.

Partners in Argentina presented the Southern Cone Chapter of the RMRP 2020 at an event gathering representatives from UN agencies, civil society, government institutions and donors.

The financial contributions towards the requirements of the Southern Cone in the RMRP 2019 reached 19 per cent as of the end of December 2019, with only USD 6.7 million received among the four countries.