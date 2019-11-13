RMRP 2020 - Chile

Strategic Response Priorities

Provision of basic goods and services, such as temporary accommodation, nutritious food and clothing items.

Provide information for refugees and migrants on access to territory, asylum and regularization mechanisms, while working towards the prevention, identification and assistance to victims of trafficking in persons and survivors of gender-based violence.

Improve access to health services for refugees and migrants through strengthening of public health systems and the provision of information on available services.

Increase access, permanence and completion of studies of refugee and migrant children in the formal education system.

Improve socio-economic inclusion through support with income and livelihoods generation, and with the recognition/revalidation of diplomas and capacities.

Situation

Hosting some 371,163 refugees and migrants from Venezuela by June 1st, 2019, Chile has become the third largest host country for Venezuelans in the region.

Compared to previous years, the first half of 2019 saw increased numbers of persons in vulnerable situations and with specific needs, including pregnant women, unaccompanied and separated children and elderlies.

While the impact of the arrival and transit of increased numbers of Venezuelans has been considerable, the Government of Chile has increasingly worked towards identifying solutions and responding to the needs of vulnerable refugees, migrants and host communities affected by the situation in Venezuela.

The introduction of a “Democratic Responsibility Visa” in April 2018 was one of the measures that the Government took to facilitate regular entries and residencies for Venezuelans. In 2019, the possibility of applying for the visa was expanded from Caracas and Puerto Ordaz - previously the only places where one could obtain the visa - to consulates of neighboring countries. The government also issued “salvoconductos”– permissions to entry and stay in exceptional cases.

Nonetheless, the introduction of the Consular Tourist Visa in June 2019 has limited the possibility for Venezuelans to access the territory and benefit from regular status and, as a result, has impacted access to rights and services. Some Venezuelans are entering irregularly, exposing themselves to risks of human trafficking and/or smuggling, exploitation and abuse.