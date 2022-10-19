Northern Chile, Mid-year update (September 2022)

REGIONS OF ARICA AND PARINACOTA, TARAPACA AND ANTOFAGASTA

Operational context The first half of 2022 was mainly marked by three major events: the assumption of the new Government headed by Gabriel Boric, the reopening of land border crossings, and the end of the constitutional state of exception in the northern zone.

The new Government has announced measures to respond to the phenomenon of human mobility in the North, such as (a) the implementation of a National Migration Policy, (b) the improvement of the entry registration system and first humanitarian response, (c) expediting and making more efficient the response of the National Migration Service, and (d) greater public investment in places and communities that have experienced the consequences of the human mobility crisis with greater intensity.

The reopening of land border crossings on 1 May follows the decrease in COVID-19 cases. It reflects the need for economic reactivation in the northern zone, which has always depended heavily on the commercial ties with the neighboring countries of Peru and Bolivia.