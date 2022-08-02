Natural Hazards Monitoring - 28 July 2022

Earthquake

Chile

On 28 July, the Chile National Seismological Center (CSN per its acronym in Spanish), reported a 6.2 Magnitude earthquake that occurred 21 km northwest of the municipality of Tocopilla at a depth of 55km. According to a media report, one person was injured in Tocopilla and due to the earthquake, landslides occurred causing connectivity disturbances. In addition, structural damage to the police station and the disturbance of the electricity supply in the commune of Calama were reported. The reports are available at CSN and Cronica.

Wildfire

United States of America (Update)

On 28 July, the United States Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) reported that the Oak Fire in Mariposa, California has burned 18,824 acres and is now 35% contained. The number of mandatory evacuations and houses threatened has decreased to 1,367 residents and 676 houses. A total of 6 houses and 4 structures sustained damage, and 63 houses and 37 structures were destroyed. The report is available at: FEMA