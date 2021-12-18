Natural Hazards Monitoring - 10 December 2021

Official

Wildfire

Chile

On 10 November, the Chile National Emergency Office of the Ministry of the Interior and Public Security (ONEMI as per its acronym in Spanish), reported that according to the National Forestry Corporation (CONAF as per its acronym in Spanish), the Camilo Henríquez forest fire remains active and has consumed 5.2 hectares of land in the Castro commune. Due to the fire, 100 houses have been destroyed (20 in Yungay and 80 in Camilo Henríquez). Approximately 400 people are affected of which 340 were evacuated, and 4 injuries were reported. In addition, the Las Industrias fire remains active and has consumed 0.96 hectares of land in the Castro commune. A Yellow Alert remains in effect due to the risk of forest fire in the province of Chiloé. The report is available at: ONEMI.