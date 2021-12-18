Natural Hazards Monitoring - 09 December 2021

Official

Severe Weather

Chile

On 9 December, the Chile National Institute of Civil Defense (INDECI as per its acronym in Spanish) reported rivers overflowed affecting 120 people due to heavy rains that occurred on 6 December in the districts of Independencia and Huaraz in the province of Huaraz the Auqui and Paria. According to the Damage Assessment and Needs Analysis (EDAN as per its acronym in Spanish), 30 houses sustained damages, 1 house was destroyed, and 2 people died. In addition, 50 meters of road and basic electricity and drinking water services were damaged. In the district of Independencia, 10 families who lived near the Auqui river were evacuated and humanitarian aid is being administered to all affected people. The report is available at: INDECI.