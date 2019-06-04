04 Jun 2019

Natural Disasters Monitoring - June 3, 2019

Report
from Pan American Health Organization
Published on 03 Jun 2019

Official Sources:

Severe Weather

Chile
On 2 June 2019, the Chile Ministry of the Interior and Public Safety (ONEMI), reported heavy rain affecting the Provinces of Biobío and Concepción in Biobio Region, where one death was reported, and 43 people were left injured. In addition, 171 homes were severely damaged, 203 homes had minor damages, and another 800 homes are being evaluated. The report is available in Spanish at: ONEMI.

Colombia
On 2 June 2019, the Colombia National Disaster Risk Management Unit (UNGRD), reported heavy rain affecting the following Departments: Antioquia, Cundinamarca, Santander, and Cauca affecting 13,007 families and 4,684 homes due to floods. To date, 64 deaths were reported and 132 homes were completely destroyed. In addition, media reported that, in Armenia City, Quindio Department, at least 300 families evacuated due to an overflow of the Claro and Jamundí rivers. The complete reports are available in Spanish at: UNGRD and RCNRadio Noticias.

Mexico
On 3 June 2019, Civil Protection in the State of Jalisco, Mexico reported heavy rain and floods affecting San Gabriel Municipality in Jalisco State; a death was reported due to an overflow of the San Gabriel River. Media reported, at least 3,000 people and 1,000 homes were affected. The reports are available in Spanish at: Proteccion Civil JAL, Gobierno de Jalisco, and AFmedios Agencia de Noticias.

Volcano
Mexico
On 3 June 2019, the Mexican National Center for Disaster Prevention (CENAPRED) reported that the Popocatépetl volcano, located about 50 miles outside of Mexico City registered 37 exhalations in the last 24 hours. Possible ash falls are expected in the municipalities of Ecatzingo and Atlautla (Mexico State); Ayala, Cuautla, Jantetelco, Jonacatepec, Ocuituco, Temoac, Tetela, Yecapixtla, and Zacualpan (Morelos State); and Acteopan, Atzizihuacan, Cohuean, and Tochimilco (Puebla State). The report is available in Spanish at: CENAPRED. In addition, a PAHO map of the affected areas is available at: Natural Hazards.

