Natural Disasters Monitoring - June 29, 2018

Official Sources:

Severe Weather

Chile (update)

On 28 June 2018, the Chile Ministry of the Interior and Public Safety (ONEMI) lowered the Red Alert issued yesterday to a Yellow Alert for the commune of Temuco due to the overflow of the Cautín River caused by heavy rain. ONEMI reports that 6 persons remain secluded. Transit through the Puente Viejo Cautín bridge that connects the communes of Temuco and Padre las Casas remains suspended. In addition, ONEMI’s Technical Report N°548-E indicates that a total of 434 persons remain isolated in the communes of Cunco (48), Collipulli (60), Melipueco (128), Imperial (188), and Caracautín(4). The report also notifies of 35 uninhabitable homes in the sector. The full reports are available in Spanish at: ONEMI Monitoreo de Alerta Amarilla en Temuco, and ONEMI Monitoreo Alerta Amarilla en Cautín.