Natural Disasters Monitoring - June 28, 2018

Official Sources:

Severe Weather

Chile (update)

On 28 June 2018, the Chile Ministry of the Interior and Public Safety (ONEMI) issued a Red Alert for the commune of Temuco due to the overflow of the Cautín River caused by heavy rain. ONEMI reports that 15 persons remain secluded and three have been transferred out of that sector. Transit through the Puente Viejo Cautín bridge that connects the communes of Temuco and Padre las Casas remains suspended. In addition, ONEMI reported on 27 June, that a total of 8,505 persons in the commune of Curarrehue were isolated due to the overflow of the Trancura River, preventing any transit on the mayor route that connects the Casa de Lata, Angostura, and Puente Piano in the Catripulli Sector. The full reports are available in Spanish at: ONEMI Monitoreo de Alerta Roja en Temuco, and ONEMI Monitoreo Alerta Amarilla em Cautín.