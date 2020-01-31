31 Jan 2020

Natural Disasters Monitoring - January 29, 2020

from Pan American Health Organization
Severe Weather

Chile
On 29 January 2020, the Chile Ministry of the Interior and Public Security (ONEMI) reported heavy rain and thunderstorms in several areas of Atacama Region. Media reported, flooding and river overflowing has left at least 600 people isolated, additionally, a death was reported in the north of Chile. In Tierra Amarilla Commune, an increase in the water level of the Manflas river isolated 471 people. Elsewhere, in Tarapaca Region, more than 3,000 houses were affected and potable water is limited. The reports are available in Spanish at: ONEMI and Los Tiempos Noticias.

Peru
On 29 January 2020, the Peru National Emergency Operations Center (COEN) reported heavy rain and floods affecting the districts of Socabaya and Paucarpata in Arequipa Department, Peru, where 185 people and 52 homes were affected. In addition, media reported, an overflow of several creeks affecting the several districts: Polobaya, Quequeña, Mollebaya, Sabandía, Characato, Cayma, and Cerro Colorado. The reports are available in Spanish at: COEN and El Comercio Noticias.

