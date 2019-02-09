Natural Disasters Monitoring - February 8, 2019

Official Sources:

Severe Weather

Chile

On 8 February 2019, the Chile Ministry of the Interior and Public Safety (ONEMI), issued a red alert for the El Loa Province and Antofagasta communes, Antofagasta Region due to heavy rain. In Calama City, three fatalities were registered, and 103 homes were severely damaged due to overflowing of the Loa river. In El Loa Province, 304 people were affected due to floods and 37,174 people were left without electricity. The report is available in Spanish at: ONEMI.

Peru (Update)

On 8 February 2019, the Peru National Emergency Operations Center (COEN) reported recent heavy rain and mudslides affecting Aplao (Castilla Province), Rio Grande (Condesuyos Province), and Quequeña (Arequipa Province) Districts, Arequipa Department. To date, 230 people and homes were affected, and 17 people suffered injuries due to mudslides. In addition, a health center was affected and five fatalities were registered. Media reported flooding in the Yanahuara Hospital and La Tomilla Health Post, both in Cayma District, resulting in parts of the health centers to be closed until further notice. The reports are available in Spanish at: COEN, and Ccorreo Noticias.