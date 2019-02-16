Natural Disasters Monitoring - February 15, 2019

Official Sources:

Severe Weather

Chile (Update)

On 15 February 2019, the Chile Ministry of the Interior and Public Safety (ONEMI), issued a red alert for Arica y Parinacota, Tarapacá, and Antofagasta Regions due to heavy rain, strong winds, and landslides. An increase in the number of fatalities and people affected was registered since the last report on 8 February 2019. To date, there are 6 fatalities, 314 people housed in shelters, 208 households are severely damaged, and 181 homes destroyed. In Tarapacá Region, 2,531 people were left without electricity. The report is available in Spanish at: ONEMI.

Volcano

Guatemala

On 15 February 2019, the Guatemala National Coordination for Disaster Reduction (CONRED) reported that El Fuego Volcano generated 8 to 12 moderate explosions every hour, with ash columns at 4,200 meters above sea level dispersing towards the south. Ash falls were registered in the following areas Seca, Taniluyá, Ceniza, Trinidad, Las Lajas, and Honda cliffsides. Ash falls were also registered in the following communities of Escuintla Department: La Rochela Osuna, Ceilán, and Chuchú. The report is available in Spanish at: CONRED. In addition, a PAHO map of the affected areas is available at: Natural Hazards.