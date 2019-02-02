02 Feb 2019

Natural Disasters Monitoring - February 1, 2019

Report
from Pan American Health Organization
Published on 01 Feb 2019 View Original

Severe Weather

Chile (Update)

On 1 February 2019, the Chile Ministry of the Interior and Public Safety (ONEMI) published an updated reported regarding the heavy rain in Arica y Parinacota Region. To date, 1,200 people were evacuated and the town of Vitor was left isolated due to an overflow of the Acha and Chaca rivers. Currently, four temporary shelters are open. The report is available in Spanish at: ONEMI.

Peru

On 1 February 2019, the Peru National Emergency Operations Center (COEN) indicated that 424 districts in in the following Departments of the mountain range are at a high risk of mudslides due to heavy rain: Ayacucho, Áncash, Huancavelica, Cajamarca, La Libertad, Apurímac, Huánuco, Junín, Arequipa, Lima, Puno, Pasco, Cusco, Tacna, and Moquegua. Media reported, hailstorm caused the roof of the Acobamba Hospital in Acobabamba Province, Huancavelica Region to collapse and floods affected the emergency and operations rooms. The complete reports are available in Spanish at: COEN and El Comercio Noticias.

