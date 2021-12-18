Chile

Natural Disasters Monitoring - 14 December, 2021

excerpt

Wildfire

Chile (Update)

On 14 December, the Chile National Emergency Office of the Ministry of the Interior and Public Security (ONEMI as per its acronym in Spanish) provided an update of the Camilo Henríquez forest fire which has predominately affected the Castro commune. In total, 5.4 hectares were destroyed by the fire, 402 people were affected, and 3 shelters were opened to accommodate those who were displaced. A Red Alert for the Castro Commune remains in effect. The report is available at: ONEMI.

