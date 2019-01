by Reuters

Sunday, 20 January 2019 02:56 GMT

By Manuel Farías

LA SERENA, Jan 19 (Reuters) - A magnitude 6.7 earthquake hit the coast of north-central Chile on Saturday evening, the U.S. Geological Survey said, and witnesses said it rattled buildings farther south in the capital city of Santiago but left only minor damage in its wake.

