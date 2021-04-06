Latin America & The Caribbean Weekly Situation Update (29 March-4 April 2021) As of 5 April 2021

KEY FIGURES

821.7K NEW COVID-19 CASES IN LATIN AMERICA & THE CARIBBEAN FROM 29 MARCH TO 4 APRIL 2021

52.4M COVID-19 VACCINE DOSES ADMINISTERED IN LATIN AMERICA & THE CARIBBEAN

321K COVID-19-RELATED DEATHS IN MEXICO

40% OF CHILE’S CUMULATIVE COVID-19 CASELOAD ACCUMULATED DURING SECOND WAVE

REGIONAL: COVID-19

A new report from the Government of Mexico has revealed that the country’s real COVID-19 death toll exceeds 321,000, about 57 per cent more than the official test-confirmed death toll of 204,147. A review of death certificates found that about 7 out of every 10 excess deaths since the start of the pandemic have been COVID-19-related, with health experts suggesting that the virus contributed to excess deaths due to strained health systems being unable to respond to other illnesses. Mexico has had low testing rates throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, leading many cases and deaths to go unreported.

Despite Chile’s region-leading immunization efforts, health officials reported 8,079 cases on 2 April, the country’s highest daily case count since the 8,122 reported on 14 June 2020, amid a crushing second wave of infections that has pushed the health system to its limits and prompted the Government to place some 16 million people under strict confinement measures. The second wave that has gripped the country has accounted for 40 per cent of Chile’s cumulative cases since the onset of the pandemic, with the country now having surpassed 1 million COVID-19 cases.

With the emergence and spread of new SARS-CoV-2 strains, such as the P.1 variant, which is contributing to a surge in cases along border areas with Brazil, governments across the region are rushing to vaccinate border populations and many have banned flights to and from Brazil.

Following reports of the possible presence of the P.1 variant in Bolivia, departmental health officials in the border department of Pando report that cases have tripled over a threeweek span. The growth is straining local hospitals, some of which are at 95 per cent capacity, pushing departmental health services towards collapse, prompting the Government to enforce a 7-day temporary closure of its border with Brazil on 2 April.