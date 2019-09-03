GIEWS Country Brief: Chile 02-September-2019

FOOD SECURITY SNAPSHOT

Cereal production anticipated slightly below average in 2019

Planting of the 2019 wheat crop has recently completed and harvesting will start in December 2019. According to the official survey, the area planted remained lower than the five-year average. However, plantings rebounded by 5 percent year-on-year as wheat prices at planting were higher than a year earlier. Currently, satellite-based imagery indicates above-average vegetation conditions in the major producing Maule, Bío Bío and La Araucanía regions. Wheat production in 2019 is preliminarily forecast at 1.45 million tonnes, slightly lower than the five-year average, mainly reflecting below average area sown.

Harvesting of the 2019 maize crop was completed in May and production is officially estimated at 973 000 tonnes, 25 percent lower than the five-year average, due to the lowest plantings in over ten years. Based on analyses of the Ministry of Agriculture, net profit per hectare of maize has been decreasing since 2015, which induced farmers to opt for more profitable horticulture crops.

The 2019 oats crop is at the early development stage and production is anticipated at a well below-average level of 410 000 tonnes due to low plantings. According to official data, the area sown in 2019 is more than 20 percent lower than the five-year average. The contraction in plantings is the result of large stocks and low prices due to the expansion of production between 2010 and 2016.

Cereal production for 2019 is anticipated at 3.3 million tonnes, 8 percent lower than average, mainly due to a contraction in maize and oats plantings.

Cereal import requirements in 2019/20 forecast to remain at high levels

Cereal import requirements in the 2019/20 marketing year (April/March) are forecast at an above-average level of 3.4 million tonnes. High imports mainly reflect sustained local demand of maize for feed use and wheat for food and feed (salmon) use.

Maize and wheat prices higher than a year earlier

Prices of yellow maize were stable between March and May with the harvest that took place in that period. Since May 2019, prices have been increasing due to more expensive imports as the local currency weakened from the corresponding month. Prices in July were slightly higher than a year earlier due to the well below-average output in the 2019/20 season. Prices of wheat grain started to seasonally increase in April. In July, prices were 10 percent higher than their levels a year earlier, mainly reflecting reduced imports during the second quarter of 2019.