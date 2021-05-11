Erenler Sofrası is in South America

As part of the Erenler Sofrası Ramadan Program, Turkish Cooperation and Coordination Agency (TİKA) distributed food and hygiene packages to 600 families in the South American countries, Paraguay and Chile.

Within the scope of the decision of the Presidency of the Republic of Turkey to declare 2021 as the Year of Yunus Emre and Turkish Language, the Year of Haji Bektash Veli and the Year of Ahi Evran, TİKA carried out aid programs in the South American countries, Paraguay and Chile.

Erenler Sofrası is in Paraguay

The food aid hygiene packages that have been procured by TİKA have been delivered to 300 needy families in Paraguay by the Turkish Embassy in Asunción through the Asunción Islamic Culture and Charity Center. Serhat Aksen, Ambassador of Turkey in Asunción, visited the center and got together with the representatives of the families who received the aid packages.

The officials from the Islamic Culture and Charity Center expressed their gratitude towards Turkey, TİKA and the Turkish Embassy in Asunción for their help.

Erenler Sofrası is in Chile

300 food and hygiene packages, which have been procured by TİKA as part of the Erenler Sofrası program, have been delivered to the Chile Islamic Center and Rabbani Center by the Turkish Embassy in Santiago in order to be distributed to needy families.

The handover ceremony, which was held with limited attendance in compliance with the measures taken due to the COVID-19 pandemic at the Chile Islamic Center and Rabbani Center located inside the only mosque in Santiago, was attended by Gülcan Akoğuz, Ambassador of Turkey in Santiago; Yusuf Husein, the Chile Islamic Center Supervisor; Abdul Matin Vicente, the Rabbani Center Supervisor; as well as the Embassy staff.

The officials from the Chile Islamic Center and Rabbani Center, who received the aid packages to be delivered to needy people in Ramadan, stated that the number of needy people has increased whereas the aid provided has decreased during the pandemic and expressed their gratitude towards Turkey and the Turkish people for their help.