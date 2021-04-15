Chile + 35 more
Epidemiological Update: Coronavirus disease (COVID-19) - 14 April 2021
Executive Summary
- As of 13 April 2021, 136,115,434 confirmed cumulative cases of COVID-19 were reported globally, including 2,936,916 deaths, for which the Region of the Americas contributed 43% of cases and 48% of deaths.
- In the first trimester of 2021, the North and South American subregions contributed the highest proportion of cases and deaths, contributing 59% and 60% of cases and 39% and 38% of deaths, respectively.
- As of 13 April 2021, Aruba, Brazil, Canada, Costa Rica, French Guiana, Panama, Saint Martin, Suriname, and the United States of America have detected the three variants of concern (VOC).
- The number of pregnant and postpartum women with COVID-19 continues to increase, with 10% and 8% of additional cases and deaths, respectively, compared to the previous publication on March 11.
- Among indigenous peoples in 15 countries, 423,423 cases were reported, including 6,970 deaths.
- A total of 22 countries and territories have reported 4,960 cumulative confirmed cases of multisystem inflammatory syndrome in children and adolescents (MIS-C) temporally related to COVID-19, including 111 deaths.
- Regarding health workers, 20 countries have reported 1,773,169 cases, including 8,655 deaths.
- This document includes an analysis of the COVID-19 situation in Chile, highlighting the epidemic incidence and mortality curves at the national level, COVID-19 among older adults, and COVID-19 among children and adolescents.
- It is important to consider that COVID-19 vaccination is part of the measures to contain the pandemic, but without public health and social distancing measures, it does not by itself reduce the transmission of SARS-CoV-2.