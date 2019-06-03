Chile - Tornadoes (Dirección Meteorológica de Chile, media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 03 June 2019)
from European Commission's Directorate-General for European Civil Protection and Humanitarian Aid Operations
Report
Published on 03 Jun 2019 — View Original
- Tornadoes and strong winds have been affecting central and southern Chile (Bío Bío Region) over the past 48 hours, leading to casualties and damage.
- Media report, as of 3 June at 8.00 UTC, one fatality in the regional capital Concepción, 24 people injured and more than 500 houses affected across the Concepción area and Los Angeles town. Power outages and damage to vehicles were also reported.
- Over the next 24 hours, no more strong winds are forecast over the affected region.