22 May 2019

Chile soon free of landmines

Report
from Anti-Personnel Mine Ban Convention
Published on 22 May 2019

Geneva, Switzerland - Chile could be the new success story in humanitarian demining in South America a region where five countries have declared mined areas under their jurisdiction or control.

At a meeting of the Convention on the Prohibition of Anti-Personnel Mines, also known as the Ottawa Convention, Col. Andrés Cáceres Cuadra informed that in what remains of 2019, Chile will clear 18 contaminated areas leaving the rest for the 2020 summer period, in time to meet its 1 March 2020 deadline under the Convention.

During the meeting, Ecuador will ask a group of states and organizations to support its demining program in order to complete its mine clearance operations by 2022 as mandated under the Convention. In addition, Ecuador carries out joint clearance operations with Peru - the border pollution is the result of a short conflict between the two countries.

Press note: The anti-personnel mines in Chile were all laid around its borders during the Pinochet regime in the 1970s. Chile is one of the few countries in the world in financing 100% of its own demining operations.

Other countries in Latin America having declared mine contamination include Argentina, Ecuador, Colombia and Peru. For its part, El Salvador and Nicaragua, which already completed their mine clearance, together with Peru and Colombia, are among the 30 countries that have declared significant numbers of landmine survivors.

The mine ban convention meeting ends on Friday in Geneva.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by UN OCHA

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

Recommended reading - more ways to find related content, ‘most-read’ and ‘must read’ reports

The number of reports published on ReliefWeb recently passed another milestone: 750,000.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.