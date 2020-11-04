Chile: Situation Report – September 2020

Situation

In the border regions of Chile, the authorities continued to report a steady increase in irregular entries of refugees and migrants, mostly Venezuelans coming from Peru and Bolivia. According to data from the Investigation Police (PDI) between January and August 2020, 5,144 irregular entries were registered, out of which 2,969 were Venezuelans. In Chilean northern highlands, where people are detected by the police or turned themselves to the authorities, they are taken to a health residence in the nearest city to comply with quarantine measures (according to the sanitary protocol). This situation has received ample media and social coverage specially during the last weeks of September, generating a surge in discriminatory public speeches.

The Government of Chile as the Pro-Tempore Presidency conducted the Quito Process through a very thorough agenda with ten technical workshops as part of the preparation for the VI Round, which was held in virtual mode on 23 and 24 September, with a plenary session and side events that counted with the participation of 1,200 people.