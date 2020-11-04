Chile + 1 more
Chile: Situation Report – September 2020
Situation
In the border regions of Chile, the authorities continued to report a steady increase in irregular entries of refugees and migrants, mostly Venezuelans coming from Peru and Bolivia. According to data from the Investigation Police (PDI) between January and August 2020, 5,144 irregular entries were registered, out of which 2,969 were Venezuelans. In Chilean northern highlands, where people are detected by the police or turned themselves to the authorities, they are taken to a health residence in the nearest city to comply with quarantine measures (according to the sanitary protocol). This situation has received ample media and social coverage specially during the last weeks of September, generating a surge in discriminatory public speeches.
The Government of Chile as the Pro-Tempore Presidency conducted the Quito Process through a very thorough agenda with ten technical workshops as part of the preparation for the VI Round, which was held in virtual mode on 23 and 24 September, with a plenary session and side events that counted with the participation of 1,200 people.
During September the Senate approved the new Migration Bill and sent it for further discussion to the Chamber of Deputies. Amongst the most controversial provisions’ discussions was the extraordinary regularization of migrants who arrived before 1 September 2019, who, if the Bill is approved as such, will be able to regulate their migratory status within 6 months after the adoption of the Law. If the Bill is rejected by the Chamber of Deputies, a Mixed Commission must be constituted for its further discussion.