Chile: Situation Report - November 2021

Situation

• According to official information, the Government of Chile deported on November 4 th , 70 Venezuelan migrants on a charter flight for having entered Chile through unofficial passages or committing crimes that range from migrant trafficking to aggravated robbery to homicide, according to official information. The National Government, in close coordination with the Ministry of the Interior will continue to execute these deportation operations planned for 2021 within the framework of a strategy to discourage irregular migration that aims to deport 1,500 refugees and migrants.

• On November 12th , police authorities in Iquique carried out an eviction of 150 refugees and migrants in Iquique cost line, following a government order to recover public spaces.

• In the Talca Region, four Venezuelans, including two children, died on November 16th after their house burned down.

Despite some national media reporting that the house functioned as a "reception center for foreigners," local authorities denied that the house works as a shelter.

• On 22 November, 43 refugees and migrants, 41 from Venezuela, were rescued by the police after getting lost for hours in the Ollagüe salt flats (Antofagasta). They tried to cross the border at night through an unofficial border point, claiming as a reason that they had nowhere to go due to the closure of the transitory shelter in the city of Calama.

• On 21 November 2021, Chile held national elections to choose new Presidential, deputies, senators and regional advisers for 2022-2026. The elections were considered as one of the most important elections since 1990, and the results showed the country is headed to a second presidential election runoff on 19 December between former congressman Jose Antonio Kast and current deputy Gabriel Boric. Regarding the senatorial elections, results were not as forecasted. The winners were the right-wing candidates, who remain with 50 per cent of the seats in the Senate. The Communist party will return to the hemicycle with two seats. A similar situation occurred with the election of deputies, where 90 new deputies were added, and the regional advisers, most of them of the right-wing parties. Whoever win on 19 December, they will take office on 11 March 2022.

• During 2020 and 2021, the Chilean Amy and Carabineros have been monitoring 12 border points in Chile and detected more than 100,000 irregular entries in Arica and Tarapacá, according to national press (El Mercurio printed version). In Tarapacá Region, transitory quarantine shelter (TQS) at Colchane received about 2,400 refugees and migrants in the first month since it’s set up in late October reported the media. Regional authorities claim receiving an average of 200 people per day.

• In November, a 45-year-old Venezuelan woman died in the first week of November while trying to cross through one of the unofficial crossings between the Chilean border at the height of Colchane and Bolivia. So far in 2021 there have been 18 victims registered.

• The Jesuit Migrant Service (SJM) in close coordination with Education 2020 launched the Report "Casen and Migration", a study that seeks to deepen access to school and higher education for the migrant population, while identifying some gaps in relation to host communities. In the higher education system, only 1 in 4 young foreigners was able to access a higher institution. Regarding access to school education for migrant children and adolescents (NNA), in 2021 there was an increase of 7.9% of the migrant population in the education system.

• On November 16, the Jesuit Migrant Service in Chile presented a study on "Diversity and Interculturality in Companies" which investigated the best practices for promoting as well as generating a work environment taking into account an intercultural approach that impacts people's lives and business strategies.