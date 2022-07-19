Chile: Situation Report - May 2022

Situation

On 6 May, the Ministry of the Interior and Public Security launched the National Policy on Migration. R4V partners participated in the ceremony with local authorities and public institutions. The initiative was presented as a State policy that will promote the harmonious participation of refugees and migrants in the social, cultural, political, and economic context in Chile, in addition to ensuring the interests of Chilean citizens abroad.

According to the information provided by the National Immigration Service, work visas fell to their lowest level in 10 years in 2021, when only 97,842 such visas were granted, in comparison to 2018 when 428,388 people received such visas. Among the main causes of the decrease were the COVID19 pandemic and the repeal of the visa "for work reasons" during the second government of President Michelle Bachelet. Venezuelans were the top nationality receiving visas from 2011 to 2021, accounting for 502,155 visas.

Supreme Decree 177 which modified administrative procedures for refugees and migrants in Chile underwent several changes after a review by the Comptroller General of Chile. The government modified the text drafted by the previous government of President Sebastian Pinera, adding greater flexibility to the strict limitations to change immigration status within the country, regulating a humanitarian visa for children and aligning the regulation with refugee protection legislation in Chile.

On 16 May, an 83-year-old Venezuelan man died in Chile after crossing the border to Colchane from Pisiga (Bolivia). The victim was travelling with his sister, an elderly woman and two young men. Although the exact cause of death is unknown, he showed signs of hypertension, and had traversed difficult terrain due to prevailing altitude and weather conditions.

According to the Ministry of Health, from 2021 to 23 March 2022, 1.2 million foreigners received a first dose of vaccine against COVID-19, and 1.1 million received two doses (El Mercurio, 23 May 2022). Some 783,000 foreigners received a booster (third or fourth dose) which according to health experts reflected a decrease in the vaccination rate in Chile.

On 27 May, Carabineros assisted a pregnant Venezuelan woman who was ill and bleeding while entering the country alone through an unauthorized border crossing near Colchane.