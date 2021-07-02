Chile: Situation Report – May 2021

Situation

On 15 and 16 May, Chile held elections for Constitutional Convention delegates, regional governors, mayors, and municipal council members. For the first time in the country's history, elections included a gender parity requirement to ensure women a proportional number of seats, and reserved 17 seats for Indigenous people. However, the turnout was low at only 43 per cent of eligible voters casting their ballots. Candidates independent of political parties received an unexpectedly high number of votes obtaining 48 of the 155 seats to the new Constitutional Convention. The Electoral Service (SERVEL) confirmed that around 415,000 immigrants were registered to vote; among them some 10,200 Venezuelans were the seventh most populous immigrant community registered to vote, which was double the number of Venezuelans registered in the last election period 4 years ago, when they were over 5,000.

National media news (El Mercurio, 31 May, print edition) reported that over 197,000 persons applied for regularization of their status in Chile since the new immigration regulation process entered into force on 10 April. So far, 37,000 completed their application and received a work permit. Overall, 57 per cent are Venezuelans, 22 per cent are from Colombia and 13 per cent are from Peru. Over 70 per cent of those who applied live in the Santiago Metropolitan Region, and 47.4 per cent are women.

The Government of Chile arrested 24 Venezuelans and was preparing to expel them on 9 May. The expulsion was suspended, because the government decided to wait for background information on these persons requested from the Venezuelan government.

On 25 May a 59-year-old Venezuelan woman died from breathing problems while she was making the journey that connects the towns of Pisiga (Bolivia) and Colchane (Chile). Her daughter and granddaughter, who were travelling with her, are now in a transitory quarantine shelter in Iquique. So far in 2021, six refugees and migrants have died on this route, demonstrating the dangers faced by those traveling on it.

COVID-19 cases in Chile increased 24 per cent from April to May, from 5,510 cases to 6,839. As the vaccination campaign has fully immunized almost 50 per cent of the population, President Piñera announced that Chile will implement a "mobility pass" to those inoculated against the coronavirus in an effort to encourage younger adults who may be reluctant to turn out for their shots. The government also extended the closure of borders until 30 June.