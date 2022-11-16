Chile: Situation Report - June 2022

In June, R4V partners implemented the first inter-agency exercise for the National Platform to identify the priority needs of the refugee and migrant population arriving in Chile. The assessment was carried out in the town of Colchane, in Tarapacá Region.

The Minister of the Interior launched the process to formulate a new National Policy on Migration on 14 June. The principal objective is to achieve the integration and inclusion of foreigners within Chilean society in its various cultural expressions, promoting interculturality and the active participation of refugees and migrants.