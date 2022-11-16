Chile: Situation Report - July 2022

HIGHLIGHTS
-
Under the RMNA 2022 process, the National Platform of Chile held workshops with the R4V partners at the national level. 17 partners in Santiago and 9 in Tarapacá, identified the primary needs of refugees and migrants entering and residing in Chile.
-
The National Platform held its first AAP workshop with the affected population to validate the principal needs of Venezuelans in Chile. Feedback was incorporated into the joint needs analysis.
-
The 3rd and 4th rounds of the interagency Displacement Tracking Matrix (DTM) were implemented in July. They showed that flows remain during winter, allowing the National Platform of Chile to raise the priority needs of the Venezuelan population that enters Chile through the Colchane border crossing (border with Bolivia).