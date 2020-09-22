Chile: Situation Report – July 2020

REFUGEES AND MIGRANTS IN CHILE 457,324

PEOPLE TARGETED IN 2020 254,000

FUNDING SITUATION

FUNDED: 14.5 %

REQUIREMENT: 35,9M

Situation

The border police has noted an increase in irregular border crossings into Chile of small groups of Venezuelans entering from Peru and Bolivia. Initial reports suggests that the increased vulnerability and desperation faced by Venezuelan refugees and migrants in neighbouring countries due to COVID-19 is fueling secondary movement into Chile, which is perceived as providing greater opportunities for gainful employment despite the pandemic.

In July, the Government of Chile was reshuffled. The changes took place in response to a historic vote on the withdrawal of 10 per cent of the national pension fund to grant greater financial liquidity to citizens in the midst of the COVID-19 economic crisis. As a result of the decision, refugees and migrants who have been inscribed in the National Pension Fund, alongside citizens and other residents, are now able to access 10% of their savings to address emergency needs.

The Department of Foreigners and Migration (Ministry of Interior) has updated the Protocolo de casos sociales, a protocol established to assist particularly vulnerable refugees and migrants to regularize their stay in country and access key services. Measures have been taken to ease penalties for individuals faced with sanctions linked to their migratory status, but who are found to be exceptionally vulnerable.