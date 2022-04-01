Chile: Situation Report - January 2022

Situation

In January, the daily presence of between 500 and 600 refugees and migrants was reported in the border town of Colchane, far exceeding the capacity of the governmental shelter (185 people). Media reports indicated that the situation generated conflicts with host communities and the collapse of available services.

In 2021, the Investigative Police recorded 56,586 refugees and migrants identified (through self-reports and other procedures) who entered Chile through unofficial border points, that is 235 per cent more compared to 2020 (16,848). The highest number of entries occurred in October (10,038), followed by November (8,507), September (6,034), February (5,547), and December (4,538). Almost 80 per cent were people from Venezuela.

The migration regularization process, the opportunity to normalize the immigration status of refugees and migrants in Chile, ended on 7 January. Until 31 December 2021, over 800,000 people had applied to the process. According to the Judiciary of Chile (Poder Judicial), in 2021 in the Tarapacá region 5,372 judicial cases were opened asking for protection measures in favor of refugee and migrant children (4,642 in Pozo Almonte and 730 in Iquique).

On 15 January, 2,000 people protested in Iquique City against the presence of refugees and migrants in an irregular situation in Chile as well as perceived UN support of refugees and migrants. There were reports of violent altercations between demonstrators and migrants. In the same city, on 30 January 6,000 people gathered to demonstrate against irregular migration and its perceived link to crime, with the manifestations ending in physical aggression against refugees and migrants who were camping in Cavancha Beach.

In January, the rainy season in the Chilean highlands increased the risks for refugees and migrants who crossed the borders through unofficial border points. During January three people (including 2 Venezuelans) were found dead between the border points of Colchane (Chile) and Pisiga (Bolivia).