Chile: Situation Report - February 2022

Situation

On 10 February, a young Chilean truck driver was killed in the Antofagasta region. The National Police (Carabineros) reported that three Venezuelan nationals were arrested as allegedly responsible for the death. Following the incident, protests unfolded and truck drivers blocked the main transportation routes in the country, asking for greater security on the roads. Protesters also stated that they would continue to prevent transit until the authorities presented concrete solutions with regards to the current situation of refugees and migrants.

On 12 February the Regulation to accompany the new Migration Bill in Chile was approved, which allows the application of a procedure known as reconducción or "redirection" of refugees and migrants who enter the country through unofficial border points. According to the national authorities and some local media, more than 60 foreigners were "redirected" back to Bolivia over the weekend (12 and 13 February), out of whom some refugees and migrants remained for a period of 24-48 hours at the border between Chile and Bolivia without the possibility of entering Chile and in disagreement with re- entering to Bolivia.

Concerning the redirection procedures, there was confusion due to the lack of protocols for their implementation, including the procedure for arriving refugees and migrants to “self-report” at the border transit points. In this regard, the mayor of Colchane said that during February only Bolivian nationals would be eligible to “self-report,” as it is expected that Venezuelan refugees and migrants who attempt to enter will be redirected back to Bolivia and Peru.

As a measure to stop the irregular entry of refugees and migrants through unofficial border points and contain the truckers strike, the National Government decreed a state of emergency and militarization of the border in four northern regions of the country for 15 daysstarting on 16 February.

On 21 February, the Chilean armed forces began maintenance work on the ditch dividing the border communes of Colchane (Chile) and Pisiga (Bolivia). The Minister of the Interior stated that they were not constructing a new ditch nor creating an extension but rather simply maintaining the existing border marker.

In the meantime, host community members in Chile (especially in the Tarapacá Region) demonstrated increasingly "anti-migration" feelings, especially towards the Venezuelan population, manifested through acts of violence, discrimination, and demonstrations of xenophobia on social media networks.

In February, the National Migration Service published a second version of the irregularity index. The study shows information on people who are in an irregular situation in Chile, either after entering through unofficial border points or overstaying visas after entering regularly: from October to December 2021, the number of people in an irregular situation was 47,066.