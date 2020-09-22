Chile + 1 more
Chile: Situation Report – April 2020
Attachments
REFUGEES AND MIGRANTS IN CHILE 455,494
PEOPLE TARGETED IN 2020 254,000
FUNDING SITUATION
FUNDED: 0.7 %
REQUIREMENT: 31,500,000
Situation
Thel ast two weeks of April saw an increase in requests by Venezuelan refugees and migrants for a humanitarian return flight from Santiago de Chile to Caracas. More than 200 Venezuelans took up position in front of their Embassy in Santiago de Chile in the hope that a flight could be arranged. The Government of Chile is in close contact with the Venezuelan authorities to find a solution to the situation.
The number of COVID-19 cases continued to rise throughout the month of April. The Government registered more than 16,000 cases by 30 April. Due to non-discriminatory efforts, the data is not disaggregated by nationality. However, informal enquiries suggest that the number of Venezuelan refugees and migrants affected by the virus remain very low.