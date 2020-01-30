Chile - Severe weather (ONEMI, DMC, media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 30 January 2020)
Heavy rain affected northern Chile, particularly Atacama and Antofagasta, on 27-28 January causing widespread floods.
Media report, as of 30 January, one death, at least two missing people, 15 people displaced and more than 30 damaged houses in Alto del Carmen commune (Atacama Region) due to the overflow of Huasco River. In Antofagasta Region, 40 people have been displaced.
On 29 January, national authorities declared a state of emergency for the affected regions and are providing emergency assistance.
Weather conditions are set to improve in the coming days.