Chile - Severe weather (CatNat, Floodlist, media, ONEMI) (ECHO Daily Flash of 02 February 2021)

Severe weather, including heavy rain, strong winds, and hailstorms in central-southern Chile (in particular Santiago Metropolitan, O’Higgins, Valparaíso, Maule, Araucanía, and Bío Bío Regions) since 29 January, has triggered floods and landslides. The National Office of Emergency reports 521 people evacuated, 42 houses damaged, including 5 destroyed and 170,000 power outages. More than 1,350 people are isolated in Alto Biobío Municipality (Bío Bío Region). Over the next 24 hours, drier conditions are expected over central-southern Chile.