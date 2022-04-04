Chile
Chile - Forest fires (ONEMI, JRC-GWIS, media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 04 April 2022)
- A forest fire, named El Obregón Bajo, affected the eucalyptus and pine forest in the Camino Viejo Las Docas sector (Valparaíso Region, central Chile) on 31 March and burned an area of at least 75 ha.
- According to the National Office of Emergency of the Interior Ministry (ONEMI), a number of people have been affected and 33 houses have been destroyed.
- Over the next 24 hours, according to the JRC Global Wildfire Information System (GWIS), the fire danger forecast is from moderate to very high over Valparaíso Region.