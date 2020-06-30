Chile
Chile - Floods (METEOCHILE, ONEMI, media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 30 June 2020)
- Heavy rain has been affecting several Regions of the country, particularly Coquimbo, Valparaíso, Santiago Metropolitan, O'Higgins, and Maule, since the last few days, causing floods and resulting in casualties and damage.
- According to the National Office of Emergency of the Interior Ministry (ONEMI), more than 1,000 houses have been flooded and damaged and over 23,000 people remained without power supply. In addition, several roads have been affected and temporarily closed.
- For the next 24 hours, heavy rain and strong wind are forecast across Maule and Biobío, and light rain is expected over Valparaíso and O'Higgins.