Chile - Floods and landslide (Floodlist, CatNat, Direccion Meteorologica de Chile) (ECHO Daily Flash of 03 June 2021)

Heavy rain has been affecting central-southern Chile (particularly Biobío, Araucania, Los Ríos and Los Lagos Regions) since 1 June, triggering landslides and causing river overflow and floods that have resulted in casualties and damage.

Media report, as of 3 June, six injured people in Los Ríos Region and 35 evacuated people across the same Region (20), Araucania (13), and Los Lagos (2), due to floods and landslides. In addition, 60 people were reportedly isolated across Biobío. Furthermore, dozens damaged houses and roads were reported throughout all the aforementioned Regions.