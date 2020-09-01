Chile - Earthquakes (GDACS, USGS, SHOA, media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 01 September 2020)

Two earthquakes of 6.8 M and 6.3 M at a depth of 23 and 17 km occurred off the coast of Atacama Region (northern-Chile) on 1 September at 04:09 UTC (00:09 local time) and 04:30 UTC. The epicentre of the 6.8 M was approximately 50 km north-west of Huasco City (Huasco Province).

No tsunami warning was issued by the Hydrographic and Oceanographic Service of the Chilean Navy (SHOA), in charge of this service in Chile.

Several aftershocks of magnitude up to 5.5 M have been reported. USGS PAGER estimates that up to 1,000 people were exposed to very strong shaking and up to 17,000 to strong shaking.

According to media, there are no immediate reports of any casualties or damage.