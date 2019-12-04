Chile - Earthquake (GDACS, USGS, SHOA, media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 4 December 2019)

An earthquake of 6.0 M at a depth of 32 km struck off the west coast of Arica y Parinacota Region (northern Chile) on 3 December at 8:46 UTC (3:46 local time). The epicentre was approximately 37 km west-southwest of Arica City. Another quake of 5.4 M at a depth of 10 km, occurred on 7:29 UTC offshore 240 km south of the main event.

According to the Hydrographic and Oceanographic Service of the Chilean Navy (SHOA), no tsunami warning has been issued. USGS PAGER estimates that up to 135,000 people were exposed to very moderate shaking.

As of 4 December, there are no reports of casualties or damage, however, the seismic event was felt also in southern Peru.