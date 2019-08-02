Chile - Earthquake (GDACS, USGS, ONEMI, media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 02 August 2019)
from European Commission's Directorate-General for European Civil Protection and Humanitarian Aid Operations
Report
Published on 02 Aug 2019 — View Original
- An earthquake of 6.8 M at a depth of 10 km struck off the coast of O'Higgins Region (central Chile) on 1 August at 18.28 UTC. The epicentre was approximately 29 km north-west of Pichilemu Town (Cardenal Caro Province).
- A series of aftershocks of magnitude between 4.2 M and 5.8 M were recorded. USGS PAGER estimates that up to 37,000 people were exposed to a strong shaking.
- A tsunami information message was issued by the Regional Tsunami Service Providers but no tsunami was recorded along the coasts.
- According to the National Office of Emergency of the Interior Ministry (ONEMI), there are no reports of significant damage or injuries.