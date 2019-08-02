02 Aug 2019

Chile - Earthquake (GDACS, USGS, ONEMI, media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 02 August 2019)

Report
from European Commission's Directorate-General for European Civil Protection and Humanitarian Aid Operations
Published on 02 Aug 2019 View Original
  • An earthquake of 6.8 M at a depth of 10 km struck off the coast of O'Higgins Region (central Chile) on 1 August at 18.28 UTC. The epicentre was approximately 29 km north-west of Pichilemu Town (Cardenal Caro Province).
  • A series of aftershocks of magnitude between 4.2 M and 5.8 M were recorded. USGS PAGER estimates that up to 37,000 people were exposed to a strong shaking.
  • A tsunami information message was issued by the Regional Tsunami Service Providers but no tsunami was recorded along the coasts.
  • According to the National Office of Emergency of the Interior Ministry (ONEMI), there are no reports of significant damage or injuries.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by UN OCHA

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

Found in translation

Recent visitors to the ReliefWeb mobile site might have noticed a new feature... Tucked into the top-right-hand corner, there's now a language switcher.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.