Chile - Earthquake (GDACS, USGS, media, media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 14 November 2022)

An earthquake of 6.2 M at a depth of 18 km occurred 13 km off the coast of the western Biobío Region (central Chile) on 13 November at 02.24 UTC (12 November at 23.24 local time). The epicentre was offshore, approximately 18 km north-west of the coastal city of Lebu (Arauco Province).
At least two aftershocks of 5.0 and 5.7 M have been recorded in the area.
USGS PAGER estimates that up to 4,000 people were exposed to very strong shaking and up to 85,000 to strong shaking.
Media report, at least 100 evacuated people, power cuts, and minor damage to buildings and infrastructures in the Lebu City area.