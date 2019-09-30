Chile - Earthquake (GDACS, USGS, media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 30 September 2019)
from European Commission's Directorate-General for European Civil Protection and Humanitarian Aid Operations
- An earthquake of 6.8 M at a depth of 11 km struck off the coast of Maule Region, central Chile on 29 September at 15.57 UTC. The epicentre was approximately 70 km west-southwest of Constitución City (Talca Province), and 63 km north-west of Pelluhue Town (Cauquenes Province).
- A series of aftershocks of magnitude between 4.0 M and 5.3 M were recorded but no tsunami warning was issued. Up to 52,000 people were exposed to strong shaking.
- According to media reports, as of 30 September, there are no reports of casualties or damage.