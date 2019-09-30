30 Sep 2019

Chile - Earthquake (GDACS, USGS, media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 30 September 2019)

Report
from European Commission's Directorate-General for European Civil Protection and Humanitarian Aid Operations
Published on 30 Sep 2019 View Original
  • An earthquake of 6.8 M at a depth of 11 km struck off the coast of Maule Region, central Chile on 29 September at 15.57 UTC. The epicentre was approximately 70 km west-southwest of Constitución City (Talca Province), and 63 km north-west of Pelluhue Town (Cauquenes Province).
  • A series of aftershocks of magnitude between 4.0 M and 5.3 M were recorded but no tsunami warning was issued. Up to 52,000 people were exposed to strong shaking.
  • According to media reports, as of 30 September, there are no reports of casualties or damage.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by UN OCHA

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

ReliefWeb subscriptions get a revamp

Many of you (more than 150,000 subscribers at the last count!) receive various updates from Reliefweb, including OCHA situation reports, disaster updates, jobs, training and other country-specific …

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.