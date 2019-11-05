05 Nov 2019

Chile - Earthquake (GDACS, USGS, media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 05 November 2019)

Report
from European Commission's Directorate-General for European Civil Protection and Humanitarian Aid Operations
05 Nov 2019
  • An earthquake of 6.1 M at a depth of 28 km hit Coquimbo region (central Chile) on 4 November at 21.53 UTC (18.53 Local Time). The epicentre was approximately 17 km north-east of Los Vilos, and 28 km south-west of Illapel.
  • An aftershock of 4.0 M was recorded off the coast of Coquimbo region, but no tsunami warnings have been issued.
  • USGS PAGER estimates that up to 15,000 people were exposed to very strong shaking and up to 81,000 to strong shaking.
  • According to media, there are no reports of casualties or damage. The seismic event has also been felt in Santiago during the last nationwide protest.

