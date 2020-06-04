Chile - Earthquake (GDACS, USGS, media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 04 June 2020)

An earthquake of 6.8 M at a depth of 97 km hit El Loa Province (Antofagasta Region, north-east Chile) on 3 June at 7.35 UTC. The epicentre was approximately 47 km south-west of San Pedro de Atacama Town.

Another quake of 4.6 M at a depth of 129 km, hit the same area.

USGS PAGER estimates that up to 12,000 people were exposed to strong shaking.