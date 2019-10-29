Chile: Civil Unrest - Emergency Plan of Action (EPoA) DREF n° MDRCL014

A. Situation context

Description of the disaster

An increase in public transportation fares in the Santiago Metropolitan Region (herein Metropolitan Region) in Chile on 6 October sparked a series of public protests by students that expanded to other sectors in society and outside the capital city. In the early hours of 19 October, the government of Chile declared a state of emergency for the provinces of Santiago and Chacabuco and the communes of Puente Alto and San Bernardo in the metropolitan area. Later that same day, the state of emergency was extended to the provinces of Valparaíso (Valparaíso) and Concepción (Biobío), and to the communes of Rancagua (General Liberator Bernardo O'Higgins) and La Serena and Coquimbo (Coquimbo). On 19 October, a curfew was issued for the provinces of Santiago and Chacabuco, the communes of Puente Alto and San Bernardo in the metropolitan area and Valparaiso.

As of 24 October, the declaration of state of emergency is in effect in the provinces of: Arica (Arica); Antofagasta, Tocopilla, Calama and Mejillones (Antofagasta); Iquique and Pozo Almonte (Tarapacá); Copiapó, Caldera and Vallenar (Atacama); Rancagua (Libertador General Bernando O’Higgings); Talca (Maule); Chillán and Chillán Viejo (Ñuble); Valdivía (Los Ríos); Puerto Montt and Osorno (Los Lagos); Temuco and Padre Las Casas (Araucanía); Punta Arenas and Puerto Natales (Magallanes) and the regions of Bíobío, Coquimbo, Valparaíso and the Metropolitan Region.

The Government of Chile reviewed his decision of increasing the transport fees and proposed social measures to calm the situation but despite these measures’ protests have continued; thus, the need to continue providing first aid and psychosocial support (PSS).