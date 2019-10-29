29 Oct 2019

Chile: Civil Unrest - Emergency Plan of Action (EPoA) DREF n° MDRCL014

Report
from International Federation of Red Cross And Red Crescent Societies
Published on 25 Oct 2019 View Original
preview
Download PDF (367.3 KB)

A. Situation context

Description of the disaster

An increase in public transportation fares in the Santiago Metropolitan Region (herein Metropolitan Region) in Chile on 6 October sparked a series of public protests by students that expanded to other sectors in society and outside the capital city. In the early hours of 19 October, the government of Chile declared a state of emergency for the provinces of Santiago and Chacabuco and the communes of Puente Alto and San Bernardo in the metropolitan area. Later that same day, the state of emergency was extended to the provinces of Valparaíso (Valparaíso) and Concepción (Biobío), and to the communes of Rancagua (General Liberator Bernardo O'Higgins) and La Serena and Coquimbo (Coquimbo). On 19 October, a curfew was issued for the provinces of Santiago and Chacabuco, the communes of Puente Alto and San Bernardo in the metropolitan area and Valparaiso.

As of 24 October, the declaration of state of emergency is in effect in the provinces of: Arica (Arica); Antofagasta, Tocopilla, Calama and Mejillones (Antofagasta); Iquique and Pozo Almonte (Tarapacá); Copiapó, Caldera and Vallenar (Atacama); Rancagua (Libertador General Bernando O’Higgings); Talca (Maule); Chillán and Chillán Viejo (Ñuble); Valdivía (Los Ríos); Puerto Montt and Osorno (Los Lagos); Temuco and Padre Las Casas (Araucanía); Punta Arenas and Puerto Natales (Magallanes) and the regions of Bíobío, Coquimbo, Valparaíso and the Metropolitan Region.

The Government of Chile reviewed his decision of increasing the transport fees and proposed social measures to calm the situation but despite these measures’ protests have continued; thus, the need to continue providing first aid and psychosocial support (PSS).

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by UN OCHA

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

ReliefWeb, a trove of resources for the academic community

While ReliefWeb was first created as an information-sharing platform to support well-informed decision-making in humanitarian crises, over the years the variety and comprehensiveness of its content …

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.