Chile: Civil Unrest - DREF Operation Update 1 (MDRCL014)

A. Situation context

Chile currently faces situations of civil unrest in the regions of Valparaíso, Biobío, Antofagasta, Araucanía and the Metropolitan Region of Santiago de Chile. Of the 254 demonstrations in 16 regions, 3,583 people have been wounded nationwide, of which 2,050 were wounded by gunfire (steel, lead and rubber bullets, balls and pellets), and 359 suffered eye injuries (trauma and bursting or loss of eyeball), 26 people are dead and 9,589 have been detained. The Chamber of Commerce estimated losses of over 1.4 billion US dollars due to destruction, looting and decreased sales. Of the estimated losses, 900 million US dollars is due looting and destruction of stores with an additional 500 million US dollars due to the loss of sales when the stores were closed.

Although the number of people demonstrating has decreased in relation to the first 30 days of the beginning of the civil unrest, public order disturbances have been increasing at the national level, where social and economic dynamics are seriously affected. Care services such as health continue to be overloaded (especially in the most affected regions) and emergency systems (medical and volunteer firefighters).

The Chilean Red Cross continues to provide care to the people injured in these social disturbances, providing first aid and psychosocial support, for which this operation is being extended for another month.