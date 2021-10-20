Chile - Building agricultural resilience to climate risks: Case study

Abstract

This case study describes the Republic of Chile’s approach to building agricultural resilience to natural hazard-induced disasters, particularly climate risks. It outlines two areas of strength, namely:

Chile’s national agroclimatic risk information system – this consists of a series of interconnected platforms, agroclimatic information bulletins, tools and initiatives to monitor, identify, assess and communicate the risks, and;

the country’s capacity development events and training, which support decision-making by agricultural stakeholders on how to avoid and reduce the adverse impacts of natural hazard-induced disasters.

Furthermore, this case study outlines a variety of financial instruments that are available to fund emergency response and recovery activities in the agricultural sector and to transfer risk through the provision of state subsidies for agricultural insurance.