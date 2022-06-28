The World Bank Group in Chad, Fiscal Years 2010–20: Country Program Evaluation

Chad is one of the world’s lowest-income countries and has been considered a fragile state since the World Bank introduced the classification in 2006. This Country Program Evaluation (CPE) seeks to assess the World Bank Group’s development effectiveness in Chad over the past decade within a context of high fragility and extreme poverty. It reviews the relevance and effectiveness of Bank Group support and draws lessons to inform the design and implementation of the Bank Group’s next partnership strategy with Chad.

The evaluation responds to the following questions: