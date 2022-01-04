This is why I wanted to change: Testimonies of reformed men who were once perpetrators of gender-based violence

The eradication of gender-based violence (GBV) cannot be achieved without the active engagement and support of men. Therefore, in its GBV prevention and response strategy, the IRC supports men’s contributions to combatting this violence, as well as their commitment to the adoption of respectful and positive social and cultural norms with respect to gender equality. Their roles as advocates, role models, and traditional or religious leaders are crucial to fostering cultural and political changes and to any other strategic initiatives in favor of gender equality and women’s advancement. The most effective way for these men to fulfill these roles is to understand the impact of violence and put an end to routine gender-based violence.

In this second collection of testimonies, we have given the floor to male returnees or internally displaced men who have participated in the activities of IRC Chad’s Women’s Protection and Empowerment (WPE) program for at least one year, and who have questioned their relationship with and the place of women and girls in the family, community, and society. Through discussions and community workshops, these men have found solutions to effect change. Many of them speak of a jolt, a sudden realization, a newfound empathy that enabled them to put themselves in the shoes of female survivors of GBV, to override this violence that they have always seen practiced, and to understand that the respect of each and every person, male and female within the home and society, benefits them all. When a daughter, wife, mother, or female student or employee no longer has to fear her father, brother, husband, son, or male neighbor, teacher, or colleague, we will have accomplished our mission.

Aleksandra Roulet-Cimprič

Country Director IRC Tchad